|
|
Mikylie A. Johnson
Tallahassee, FL - Little Mikylie A' Miracle Johnson, stillborn, passed on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday at St. Phillip AME Church Cemetery, Monticello, FL. Mikylie's love will be cherished forever by her parents, Michael S. Johnson and Shatavia J. Roberts; grandmothers, Mae Eva Johnson and Letha Johnson and several aunts, uncles and other relatives. TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950 is serving the Johnson family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020