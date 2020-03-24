Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Phillip AME Church Cemetery
Monticello, FL

Tallahassee, FL - Little Mikylie A' Miracle Johnson, stillborn, passed on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday at St. Phillip AME Church Cemetery, Monticello, FL. Mikylie's love will be cherished forever by her parents, Michael S. Johnson and Shatavia J. Roberts; grandmothers, Mae Eva Johnson and Letha Johnson and several aunts, uncles and other relatives. TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950 is serving the Johnson family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020
