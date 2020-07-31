Mildred A. Canning



Can any obituary do justice to a life well lived? Mildred Ann Canning (Mau) was the youngest child of Albert Charlie Mau and Anna D. Hanson. Born on October 8, 1923 in Wayne, Nebraska, she was always known as Millie. She died on July 27, 2020. She married William Beverly "Bev" Canning the day after her 19th birthday. It was during WWII and she was left to raise her son William Reed Canning while her husband fought overseas. Her second son, Mark S. Canning, was born after the end of WWII.



During her career as the wife of an Air Force officer, she travelled extensively with her husband and sons. She eventually retired with Bev to Pensacola Beach, Florida where she was surrounded by friends, bridge games and happy hours. After 43 years there she moved to Tallahassee to be nearer to family. Millie was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, her siblings and her son Reed. She is survived by her son Mark, his wife Susan and their son Matthew Hall Canning as well several nieces, nephews and their children. Plans for a memorial service are undecided. Arrangements are being handled by Rose Lawn Funeral Home, 2492 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze, Florida, 32563. (850) 923-9192









