Services
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Mildred Bearden Vaupel Obituary
Mildred Bearden Vaupel

Tallahassee - Mildred Bearden Vaupel, 95, of Tallahassee, entered into the gates of Heaven on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. She was welcomed by her husband of 57 years, Donald L. Vaupel; parents, Robert Lee Bearden and Josephine Woost Bearden; grandson, Nathan Vaupel; two sisters and four brothers.

She was born in Pekin, Illinois on July 16, 1923, and spent her career as a Registered Nurse, having worked in Labor and Delivery, various doctors' offices as well as working for 19 years at North Florida Christian School, where she was known as the singing nurse. In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, playing computer games and spending time with family. She also was a faithful member at Northwoods Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Barbara Brewer, Richard (Linda) Vaupel and Lawrence (Linda) Vaupel; grandchildren, Lisa (Jonathan) Anderson, Paul (Christine) Vaupel, Anna (Robert) Wilson, Ruth (Peter) Tarwacki, Vick (Lori) Vaupel, Erik (Dawn) Vaupel and Kyle (Mindy) Vaupel; as well and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home, with interment following at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Northwoods Baptist Church Benevolent Fund. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 16, 2019
