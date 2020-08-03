1/1
Mildred "Millie" Little
1929 - 2020
Mildred " Millie" Little

Tallahassee - Mildred "Millie" Little, age 91, went home to be with the Lord August 1, 2020 in Tallahassee. She was born in Live Oak, FL, and was a graduate of Suwannee County High School. A longtime resident of Tallahassee, Mille retired from Lincare where she was the office manager. She was a member of Seminole Baptist Church. Survivors include her two daughters Pat Brock and husband Steve of Thomasville, GA, Gwen Campbell and husband Richard of Tallahassee; six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Private family services will be held and a public memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Florida Baptist Children's Homes, PO Box 8190, Lakeland, FL 33802, or to The Gideons International, PO Box 2361, Thomasville, GA 31799.

Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
