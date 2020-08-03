Mildred " Millie" Little
Tallahassee - Mildred "Millie" Little, age 91, went home to be with the Lord August 1, 2020 in Tallahassee. She was born in Live Oak, FL, and was a graduate of Suwannee County High School. A longtime resident of Tallahassee, Mille retired from Lincare where she was the office manager. She was a member of Seminole Baptist Church. Survivors include her two daughters Pat Brock and husband Steve of Thomasville, GA, Gwen Campbell and husband Richard of Tallahassee; six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Private family services will be held and a public memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Florida Baptist Children's Homes, PO Box 8190, Lakeland, FL 33802, or to The Gideons International, PO Box 2361, Thomasville, GA 31799.
Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com
850-385-2193)