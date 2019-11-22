Services
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
700 Timberlane Road
Tallahassee, FL 32312
(850) 893-4177
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Marguerite (Milly) Armstrong

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Marguerite (Milly) Armstrong Obituary
Mildred (Milly) Marguerite Armstrong

Tallahassee - Mildred (Milly) Marguerite Armstrong, 92, of Pensacola, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

Milly met her husband Charles L. Armstrong while attending Indiana University in Bloomington and they married on September 7, 1947. They were married 62 years before his passing in 2009.

Milly is survived by her children, Virginia Zeitler (Jim), Henderson, NV, John Armstrong, Panama City, FL, Charlie Armstrong (Sue), Pensacola, FL, and Melinda Hopf (Mike), Warner Robins, GA ; her siblings, Madge Lamberson, Helen Louks and Norma Young as well as twelve grandchildren and Fourteen great -grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Road- Tallahassee, for viewing and visitation on Saturday, November 30, 2019 beginning at 12 noon est. and the funeral service will follow at 1pm.

Please visit www.culleysmeadowwoodfuneral.com to view a complete obituary as well as sign the guestbook.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -