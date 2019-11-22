|
|
Mildred (Milly) Marguerite Armstrong
Tallahassee - Mildred (Milly) Marguerite Armstrong, 92, of Pensacola, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Milly met her husband Charles L. Armstrong while attending Indiana University in Bloomington and they married on September 7, 1947. They were married 62 years before his passing in 2009.
Milly is survived by her children, Virginia Zeitler (Jim), Henderson, NV, John Armstrong, Panama City, FL, Charlie Armstrong (Sue), Pensacola, FL, and Melinda Hopf (Mike), Warner Robins, GA ; her siblings, Madge Lamberson, Helen Louks and Norma Young as well as twelve grandchildren and Fourteen great -grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Road- Tallahassee, for viewing and visitation on Saturday, November 30, 2019 beginning at 12 noon est. and the funeral service will follow at 1pm.
Please visit www.culleysmeadowwoodfuneral.com to view a complete obituary as well as sign the guestbook.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019