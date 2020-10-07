Mildred Pool BennettTallahassee - Mildred Pool Bennett, 81, peacefully slipped away into eternal rest Sunday, October 4, 2020.The beloved matriarch of the Bennett family leaves to cherish precious memories her loving husband of 67 years, George Bennett Jr.; daughters, Jacqueline Bennett Lawson (Arthur) and Sallie M. Bennett (Caregiver); sons, George R. Bennett and Alvin B. Bennett (Elizabeth); 7 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends who loved her.She was preceded in death by her mother, Sallie Mae Jackson; her father, Moses Pool and her daughter, Brenda C. Bennett.A private family service will be held to honor her life and legacy.Viewing will be Friday, October 9, 2020 from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. at Strong & Jones Funeral Home.