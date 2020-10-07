1/1
Mildred Pool Bennett
1939 - 2020
{ "" }
Mildred Pool Bennett

Tallahassee - Mildred Pool Bennett, 81, peacefully slipped away into eternal rest Sunday, October 4, 2020.

The beloved matriarch of the Bennett family leaves to cherish precious memories her loving husband of 67 years, George Bennett Jr.; daughters, Jacqueline Bennett Lawson (Arthur) and Sallie M. Bennett (Caregiver); sons, George R. Bennett and Alvin B. Bennett (Elizabeth); 7 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends who loved her.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Sallie Mae Jackson; her father, Moses Pool and her daughter, Brenda C. Bennett.

A private family service will be held to honor her life and legacy.

Viewing will be Friday, October 9, 2020 from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. at Strong & Jones Funeral Home.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
Funeral services provided by
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
629 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 7, 2020
May God bless and keep you during this difficult time. My prayers are with you.
Vernessa McMillon
