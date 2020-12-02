Mildred R. PinnixTallahassee, FL - Mildred Ruth Freeman Pinnix, 86, of Tallahassee passed on Thursday, November 26, 2020. At Mrs. Pinnix's request, there will be no formal services. TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950) is serving the Pinnix family. Born in Jacksonville, FL, Mrs. Pinnix had lived in East Orange, NJ for many years. There, she was an active member of Bethel Baptist Church, serving as a deaconess and as president of the Floral Club. Her husband, Dallas Pinnix passed in 2011 and she later returned to Florida. Treasuring her love are her daughters: Alicia and Lauren Pinnix and Charlette Pinnix Lee; son, Maurice Pinnix; 12 grand and 8 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.