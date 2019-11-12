|
Mildred Thompson Pope Heard
Mildred Thompson Pope Heard, 97, of Jacksonville, FL, formerly of Bainbridge, GA, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Ivey Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Terry Gore officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memory Gardens with Darryl Spence, Danny Pope, Larry Pope, Lee Pope, Andrew Pope and David Ross serving as active pallbearers.
The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.iveyfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Leon High School Hall of Fame, C/O Candi Aubin, 2064 Mistletoe Court, Tallahassee, FL 32317.
Mildred Gertrude Thompson was born January 5, 1922 in Colquitt, GA, the daughter of Charlie and Susie Sheffield Thompson. She was a graduate of West Bainbridge High School. She married Curtis Lee Pope and made quite a life in 49 years. Mildred could be found out and about in Bainbridge everywhere from the hospital where she volunteered to the senior center where she taught dance classes. She was an active member of the Red Hat Ladies Society, the American Legion Auxiliary and the water aerobics class at the YMCA.
Twenty years ago, following Curtis' death, Mildred married James W. "Jim" Heard and moved to Jacksonville, FL where she joined the Franklin Street Baptist Church. She loved the Lord and loved music, so it comes as no surprise that she served as treasurer of her Sunday School class and sang a solo every Mother's Day at church. Mildred was very personable and easy to talk with. She enjoyed playing cards and making small talk as the game progressed. Mildred was an excellent cook and spent many hours roaming from the kitchen to the yard where her flower beds and yard were kept in tip top shape. Her grandchildren were blessed beyond measure to have their "Granny"-"Honey" in their lives.
Survivors include her husband of 20 years, Jim Heard of Jacksonville, FL; her children, Linda Joyce Spence and her husband, Vernon C., of Geneva, AL, Larry Pope and his wife, Bonnie, of Jackson, AL, Jackie Pope Ross and her husband, David, of Tallahassee, FL and Charlie Pope and his wife, Pam, of Orlando, FL; her fifteen grandchildren; her multiple great- and great-great-grandchildren; her niece, Gail Watson; and her nephew, Nolan Thompson. In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Curtis Lee Pope; her son, Ed Pope; and her brothers, Lamar Thompson and Leon Thompson.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019