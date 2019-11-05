|
|
Mildred Yarbrough
Tallahassee - Mildred (Millie) Walden Yarbrough passed away Sunday Nov. 3, 2019 peacefully in her sleep after a seven year-battle with Alzheimer's and having achieved the ripe old age of 90
Born in Columbus GA, September 13, 1929, Millie was the oldest of seven children. She and her late husband Charles J. Yarbrough (1996) lived the US Air Force life of adventure and travel until retiring from the military in 1971 and moving to their idea of paradise in Seminole Florida. She continued her career in the banking industry where she honed her financial skills and created a comfortable family life. They adapted easily to Florida living with a passion for fishing, dining out, traveling and the beaches. And, with Charles as her muse, Millie became a late-blooming artist whose works included amazing textiles, sketches, watercolors and oils. Upon his passing, she gave up her brushes and never touched a canvas again.
Millie lived the last 23 years in Tallahassee to be near her daughters, Gail Yarbrough Perry (John) and Vicki Yarbrough Long and to be nearer her daughter Debra Lynn Yarbrough Swindal (Tommy) of Valley Grande Al. She leaves behind four grandchildren, Donna Nickles (Wayne), Chesley Richardson (Brad), Andrew Filipanszisz and Courtney Filipanszisz. She also leaves behind six great grandchildren, Victoria, Lindsay, Caiden, Brynna, Carley and Camden and one great-great granddaughter, Brooklyn. She leaves two brothers, Benjamin Walden (Shirley) and Bill (Lucille) Walden of Columbus Ga., and three sisters, Janice Palmer (Dave) Redmond OR., Rita Meredith, Phenix City Al., and Kathy Barrett (Jim), Tallahassee.
She was a smart warm, affectionate, fiercely independent and vibrant soul and was adored by her family and friends alike. She treated all those lucky enough to be in her presence most graciously and welcomed all into her home and heart. The family wishes to thank the incredible staff of Azalea Gardens Assisted Living & Memory Care for their unwavering support of the family and the loving care with which Millie was treated through the last difficult months of her Alzheimer's journey.
A celebration of her long life will be held on Sunday, November 10th at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home at 1737 Riggins Rd. Tallahassee FL., beginning at 2:00.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2019