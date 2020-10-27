1/1
Mildret L. Wyche
Mildret L. Wyche

Tallahassee, FL - Mildret Louise Whitfield Wyche, 86, of Tallahassee went Home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Thursday (tomorrow) at the TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE CHAPEL (850-942-1950), with burial in Desota Field Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Wednesday (today) at Tillman's. A 1953 graduate of the original Lincoln High School, Mrs. Wyche was a retired housekeeper for ROCCO. Cherishing precious memories are her loving daughters: Carolyn Whitfield "Scooby" (Byron) Allen, Cassandra (Willie) Wyche and Felicia A. Tanner (caregiver); son, Reecy (Leshi) Wyche; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous other loving relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
OCT
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Tillman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
