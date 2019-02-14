Services
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Tallahassee Memory Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Millard Meyers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Millard Eugene "Gene" Meyers Jr.


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Millard Eugene "Gene" Meyers Jr. Obituary
Millard Eugene "Gene" Meyers, Jr.

Tallahassee - Millard Eugene "Gene" Meyers, Jr., 51, of Tallahassee, passed away on February 2, 2019.

He was born in Pensacola, Florida on May 1, 1967. He was a graduate from FSU with a Bachelor's in Business Finance. Gene was also the owner of Tallahassee Home Theater. He was an avid golfer, hunter, and gardener. He was also a proud FSU sports fan.

Survivors include his mother, Olive Florine "Flo" Meyers; sister, Melody Lynn Miller (husband, Charles D.); nephew, Travis Lee Miller (wife, Shelby); great-nephews, Maverick Miller, Luke Miller, Christian Miller and Ryan Miller. He is also survived by Christian's and Ryan's mother, Kendall Allen; and Cliff Holmes, who was like a father to him.

A visitation for family and friends is from 2:00 until 4:00 PM, Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11:00 AM, Monday, February 18, 2019, at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.