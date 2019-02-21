|
Millie Pleas Davis
Tallahassee, FL - Millie Pleas Davis, 84, passed on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Greater Elizabeth M.B. Church, Lloyd, with burial in Concord Cemetery, Miccosukee. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A retired cafeteria attendant for the Leon County School District, she was primarily assigned to Gilchrist Elementary. Survivors include her loving daughters, Doris (Alton) Brown and Debra Davis; devoted sons, Leroy, Marvin, Kenneth and Bailey Davis; sisters, Ethel Jones, Hester (Junious) Copeland, Catherine (Rev. Eddie) Lynn, Evelena Pleas and Charlotte Bouie; brothers, Charlie, Freddie and Henry (Suzanne) Pleas and Sammie Bouie; nine grand and13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other loving relatives. She was predeceased by her husband, Will and siblings, Penny Miller, Mamie and Leola Pleas.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 21, 2019