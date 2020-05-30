Milton H. Bevis
Tallahassee - Milton H. Bevis, 85, of Tallahassee, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Westminster Oaks.
Milt was born on March 25, 1935, in Quincy, Florida to Milton Harwell and Mildred Faircloth Bevis. He moved to Jacksonville where he graduated from Andrew Jackson High School and later from Washington and Lee University. Milt served in the United States Marine Corps for six years and then graduated from law school. Milt practiced law in Orlando until his retirement in 1979
After retirement, he lived in Melbourne for several years and then returned to Quincy. Milt moved to Tallahassee in 1999 and enjoyed traveling and saltwater fishing.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Mary Race Bevis of Tallahassee; son, Milton H. Bevis, III (Kelly) of Tallahassee; step-son, Toby Bradshaw (Moira) of Seattle; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Teegen of Tallahassee; and five grandchildren, Bridget Bradshaw, Annie Bradshaw, Halle Bradshaw, Parker Bevis and Hayden Bevis. He was preceded in death by his son John Mitchell Bevis.
His is also survived by a very special caregiver, Copedine Meadley and those who cared for him at Westminster Oaks including his favorites Carlos West and Marlon Ng.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Road, with a reception immediately following. A private inurnment will be held at a later date at Hillcrest Cemetery in Quincy.
Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Bevis family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 30 to May 31, 2020.