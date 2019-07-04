Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Hope P.B. Church
Greenville (Sirman Community), FL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope P.B. Church
Greenville (Sirman Community), FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Minnie Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minnie Blue Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Minnie Blue Miller Obituary
Minnie Blue Miller

Greenville, FL - Mrs. Minnie Lee Blue Miller, 88, went Home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at New Hope P.B. Church, Greenville (Sirman Community), with burial in Wigginsville Community Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Church. Mrs. Miller was a retired Madison County school bus driver and a devout member of New Hope. Cherishing her love are her son, Tyrone (Barbara) Bryant; stepsons: Melvin, Donnie (Sylvia) and Sinclair (Janie) Miller, Jr.; daughters: Tyrane Smith, Jacqueline (Derrick) Richburg and two raised as her own Veronica Renee and Yolanda Bryant; stepdaughter, Annie Lois Pearson; sisters: DeRutha B. Riding and Edna Washington; and numerous grand and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Sinclair Miller, Sr.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now