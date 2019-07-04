|
|
Minnie Blue Miller
Greenville, FL - Mrs. Minnie Lee Blue Miller, 88, went Home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at New Hope P.B. Church, Greenville (Sirman Community), with burial in Wigginsville Community Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Church. Mrs. Miller was a retired Madison County school bus driver and a devout member of New Hope. Cherishing her love are her son, Tyrone (Barbara) Bryant; stepsons: Melvin, Donnie (Sylvia) and Sinclair (Janie) Miller, Jr.; daughters: Tyrane Smith, Jacqueline (Derrick) Richburg and two raised as her own Veronica Renee and Yolanda Bryant; stepdaughter, Annie Lois Pearson; sisters: DeRutha B. Riding and Edna Washington; and numerous grand and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Sinclair Miller, Sr.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 4, 2019