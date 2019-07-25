Services
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL 32353
(850) 627-3700
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL 32353
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:30 PM
Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church of Quincy
Quincy - Minnie L. White, 79 of Quincy, died on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was a member of Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church of Quincy where her service will be 2:30 PM, Sunday, July 28, with interment in the Gilliam Cemetery. Viewing will be from 3 PM to 7 PM on Friday, July 26 at Bradwell Mortuary in Quincy (850-627-3700). She is survived by her children, Juan Cox of Tallahassee, Lynn White Jr. of Quincy, Marsha Hines of Tallahassee, Danny White Sr. of Quincy, Shelanda Michelle Baity of Tallahassee and Tony Martez White of Washington, DC;stepson, Alphonso Nelson of Newbern, NC; sisters, Louise Pugh and Irish Davis, both of Quincy and Susie Wright of St. Petersburg and her brothers, Willie Earl McCloud, Kenneth McCloud and Theodore McCloud.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 25, 2019
