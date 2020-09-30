Minnie Sue WilliamsTallaassee - Minnie Sue Williams, 78, died Sunday, September 27, 2020.Funeral service will be 11 AM Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Philadelphia P.B. Church with burial at Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing will be Monday, October 5, 2020 from 11 Am to 6 PM at Strong & Jones Funeral Home.Survivors include one loving daughter, Teresa Thomas; two brothers, Otto Von Williams Jr. and Stanley Williams; three sisters, Lillian Williams, Josephine Sherman and Pamela Revenel; two granddaughters, Tercell Gaston and Nicole Kight; and a host of other relatives and friends.