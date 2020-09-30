1/1
Minnie Sue Williams
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Minnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Minnie Sue Williams

Tallaassee - Minnie Sue Williams, 78, died Sunday, September 27, 2020.

Funeral service will be 11 AM Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Philadelphia P.B. Church with burial at Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing will be Monday, October 5, 2020 from 11 Am to 6 PM at Strong & Jones Funeral Home.

Survivors include one loving daughter, Teresa Thomas; two brothers, Otto Von Williams Jr. and Stanley Williams; three sisters, Lillian Williams, Josephine Sherman and Pamela Revenel; two granddaughters, Tercell Gaston and Nicole Kight; and a host of other relatives and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Tallahassee Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved