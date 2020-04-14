Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
629 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
More Obituaries for Mitchell Collier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mitchell A. Collier Sr.


1957 - 2020
Mitchell A. Collier Sr. Obituary
Mitchell A. Collier Sr.

Tallahassee - Mitchell A. Collier, Sr. of Tallahassee, FL, 62, died Saturday, April 11, 2020. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 from 11 A.M.to 6 P.M. at Strong & Jones Funeral Home. Due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19, the funeral service is limited to immediate family members only.

Mitchell leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Iris Collier; his parents, Charles & Nellie Collier of Tallahassee, FL; three sons, Mitchell Collier II (Nikita) of Raleigh, NC, Marcus Collier of Orlando, FL and Gregory Stanley, Jr. (Fabiola) of Lawrenceville, GA; one daughter, Tamis Joof (Babacar) of Marietta, GA; four grandchildren, Gregory, III, Myleigh, Norah and Marleigh; five siblings, Charles Collier, Jr. (Carlynn) of Lawton, OK, Patricia Collier, Terrance Collier (Denese), Donna Collier and Thomas Collier (Marissa) all of Tallahassee, FL; mother-in-law, Margaret Edwards of Tallahassee, FL; three sisters-in-law, Alveta Johnson (James), Debra Tubbs (Lynn) both of Panama City, FL, and Tammy Edwards of Tallahassee, FL; three brothers-in-law, Kenneth Edwards and Nathan Tyson, both of Niagara Falls, NY, and Jeffrey Robinson of Kaiserslautern, Germany; two goddaughters, Brittany Ekins (Darrell) of Melbourne, FL and Danielle Elliott of Jacksonville, FL; best friends, William Elliott of Jacksonville, FL, Robert Manning of Woodville, FL and Cyrus Everette of Tallahassee, FL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church members, classmates and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020
