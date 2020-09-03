Mitchell Terry Cotton
Tallahassee - Mitchell Terry Cotton, passed away on August 29, 2020 at the age of 70.
"Terry" was born in Marianna, Florida to Earl and Helen Cotton on August 10, 1950 and moved to Tallahassee in 1951. He graduated from Leon High School and attended Tallahassee Community College. Terry worked in the family business; Cotton Construction Company as Foreman and contributed to the development of many of the established neighborhoods in the area including Waverly Hills, Betton Hills, Woodbrook and Live Oak Plantation among many others.
Terry was a master carpenter and a perfectionist. His keen eye and wood working skills were evident in many of the beautiful handmade mantle pieces and hand-cut dome ceilings that he created. Terry enjoyed the serenity of the country, riding and working on his motorcycles, fishing and searching for Indian artifacts.
Terry is preceded in death by his only son, Brandon Lee Cotton and his father, Earl M. Cotton, Jr. He is survived by his mother, Helen C. Cotton, brother Michael Cotton (Pat), brother, Christopher Cotton and sister, Yolanda C. Ritter (Ron), two nephews, Richard (Julie) and Matthew (Tiffany) Ritter all of Tallahassee. Terry was quiet, kind and soft-spoken and will truly be missed by all that knew and loved him.
A private family service is planned with burial at Tallahassee Memory Gardens.
Rocky Bevis and Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com
) are assisting the Cotton family with their arrangements.