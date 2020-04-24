Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Resources
More Obituaries for Mona Abbott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mona Lisa Abbott


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mona Lisa Abbott Obituary
Mona Lisa Abbott

Tallahassee - Mona Lisa Abbott passed away peacefully at home the morning of April 19, 2020, due to pancreatic cancer.

Lisa was born on March 7, 1952, in Folkston, Georgia, to William Franklin Price and Maudrey Brazell Wainwright Price. She graduated from Florida State University with a degree in psychology, and embarked on a career in photography for many decades. She was a brilliant and passionate photographer, who worked for the Associated Press, and operated her own studio. She leaves behind a legacy of amazing images, particularly her portraits, which reflect her love of people. Lisa also adored her flowers and citrus grove, and being hostess to large gatherings at her home. She warmly welcomed guests of all ages, and all walks of life. Lisa was one in a million—a unique, sweet and generous individual who cared about others and lived her life accordingly. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.

Lisa is survived by her devoted husband of 43 years, Glen Abbott, her sister, Levene Smith, as well as many beloved cousins and special friends, too numerous to mention, and her dogs. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, William Franklin Price, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308.

A celebration of Lisa's life will be held at a later date.

Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Abbott family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -