Mona Lisa Abbott
Tallahassee - Mona Lisa Abbott passed away peacefully at home the morning of April 19, 2020, due to pancreatic cancer.
Lisa was born on March 7, 1952, in Folkston, Georgia, to William Franklin Price and Maudrey Brazell Wainwright Price. She graduated from Florida State University with a degree in psychology, and embarked on a career in photography for many decades. She was a brilliant and passionate photographer, who worked for the Associated Press, and operated her own studio. She leaves behind a legacy of amazing images, particularly her portraits, which reflect her love of people. Lisa also adored her flowers and citrus grove, and being hostess to large gatherings at her home. She warmly welcomed guests of all ages, and all walks of life. Lisa was one in a million—a unique, sweet and generous individual who cared about others and lived her life accordingly. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
Lisa is survived by her devoted husband of 43 years, Glen Abbott, her sister, Levene Smith, as well as many beloved cousins and special friends, too numerous to mention, and her dogs. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, William Franklin Price, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308.
A celebration of Lisa's life will be held at a later date.
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Abbott family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020