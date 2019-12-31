|
Monheim Manassa
Tallahassee - Monheim Manassa, born November 2, 1924 in Manhattan, NY, son of Saul and Sadye Altschuler Manassa, died Monday, December 30, 2019 at Brookdale Memory Care Facility. He was predeceased by his parents, his sisters Estelle Mailman and Myrtle Blitz, and his first wife Suzanne Rene Birnbaum Manassa, the mother of his three children. He is survived by his wife Grace Franklin Manassa and by his children, Jill M. Klein, Stewart D. Manassa, and Beth M. Caswell (Tom), nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Monnie served in the United States Army during World War II and graduated from New York University in 1948. After graduation, he worked for Fisher Brothers Clothing Stores in Canton, OH, Weirton, WV, McKeesport, PA, Johnstown, PA and Akron, OH, before moving to Tampa, FL in 1978. He moved to Tallahassee, FL and worked for TG&Y Company, then Florida Department of Law Enforcement until his retirement in 2000. In his retirement, he enjoyed traveling, ballroom dancing with his wife Grace, and following Florida State University baseball. His hobbies included videotaping his grandchildren's ball games, dance recitals, and special events. He enjoyed working on a computer. He was a member of Sauls-Bridges American Legion Post 13 in Tallahassee, FL.
Services will be held at Temple Israel, 2215 Mahan Drive Tallahassee, Florida, on Thursday, January 2 at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Temple Israel, Big Bend Hospice of Tallahassee, or Sauls-Bridges American Legion Post 13, P.O. Box 38028,Tallahassee, Fl 32315
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020