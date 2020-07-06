1/1
Montollis Decarla Roberson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Montollis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Montollis Decarla Roberson

Tallahassee, FL - Montollis Decarla Roberson, 55, of Tallahassee unexpectedly passed on Friday, July 3, 2020. Joint funeral services for Ms. Roberson and her brother, Samuel Epps will be 11:00 a.m. Friday in New Zion Cemetery, Greenville, FL. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Thursday at New Zion M.B. Church. Montollis was a longtime nurse with the Jefferson County Health Department. She was a member of Shiloh M.B. Church of Madison. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. Cherishing her love are her daughter, Shamarial Roberson; sons: Rashake (Judy) and Rasharn Ware; a nephew raised as her own, Shadrick Bradley; grandchildren: Anthony and Aleah Graham, Sinaih Hicks, Avionna and Donnell Ware and Ashante Nicholas; mother, Dorothy Hardrick; father, Ira (Josie Belle) Staten, Jr.; brother, Ira Staten III; sisters, Pamela and Kimberly Staten; and numerous other relatives and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
New Zion M.B. Church
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Zion Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved