Montollis Decarla RobersonTallahassee, FL - Montollis Decarla Roberson, 55, of Tallahassee unexpectedly passed on Friday, July 3, 2020. Joint funeral services for Ms. Roberson and her brother, Samuel Epps will be 11:00 a.m. Friday in New Zion Cemetery, Greenville, FL. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Thursday at New Zion M.B. Church. Montollis was a longtime nurse with the Jefferson County Health Department. She was a member of Shiloh M.B. Church of Madison. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. Cherishing her love are her daughter, Shamarial Roberson; sons: Rashake (Judy) and Rasharn Ware; a nephew raised as her own, Shadrick Bradley; grandchildren: Anthony and Aleah Graham, Sinaih Hicks, Avionna and Donnell Ware and Ashante Nicholas; mother, Dorothy Hardrick; father, Ira (Josie Belle) Staten, Jr.; brother, Ira Staten III; sisters, Pamela and Kimberly Staten; and numerous other relatives and friends.