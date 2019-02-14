Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Mt. Zion P.B. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Morris Benton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morris Benton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Morris Benton Obituary
Morris Benton

Tallahassee - Morris Benton, 88, passed away on Friday February 8, 2019.

Funeral Service will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Greater Mt. Zion P.B. Church with burial at Southside Cemetery.

Survivors include his children, Morris Benton (Josephine), David J. Benton, Ida Mae Smith (Ira), Tersea Mills (David) and Mary Hadley (Norman); two brothers, Nemiah Benton (Liz) and Charles Benton; two sisters, Josephine Smith and Annie Doris Washington, 15 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, 10 great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.