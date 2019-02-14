|
Morris Benton
Tallahassee - Morris Benton, 88, passed away on Friday February 8, 2019.
Funeral Service will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Greater Mt. Zion P.B. Church with burial at Southside Cemetery.
Survivors include his children, Morris Benton (Josephine), David J. Benton, Ida Mae Smith (Ira), Tersea Mills (David) and Mary Hadley (Norman); two brothers, Nemiah Benton (Liz) and Charles Benton; two sisters, Josephine Smith and Annie Doris Washington, 15 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, 10 great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 14, 2019