Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethelonia AME
Mozella Gainous Jr. Obituary
Mozella Gainous, Jr.

Tallahassee - Mozella Gainous, Jr. was born in Tallahassee, FL to Louella Gainous and Mozella Gainous, Sr. He attended Leon High School as the part of the class of 1972. He then attended Ohio State briefly, before attending and graduating from Florida State where he received his Bachelors of Business.

Mozella is survived by his daughter Chantal Gainous; sisters, Ann Gainous and Bertha Henderson and his mother, Louella Gainous.

He is proceeded in death by his son, Joseph Kindall Johnson and his father, Mozella Gainous, Sr.

Memorial Services for the late Mozella Gainous Jr. will be held at Bethelonia AME on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 12 Noon.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Oct. 3, 2019
