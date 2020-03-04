|
Muriel Elizabeth McNeir
Tallahassee - Muriel Elizabeth Matteson (Manzi) McNeir, 95, passed away at the Big Bend Hospice House in Tallahassee, FL on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was born in Detroit, MI on November 5, 1924. Muriel was a veteran of World War II, having served in the U.S. Army Air Corps at Peterson Field, Colorado Springs, CO.
Muriel is survived by her son, Merle Manzi (Kristie) of Tallahassee, grandchildren, Randolph Manzi, Lakeland, FL, and Kimberly Manzi Vega (Eugenio), Deltona, FL; seven great grandchildren, and eleven great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Jesse Matteson, and her mother, Margie Matteson, of Punta Gorda, FL, and her grandson, Patrick Merle Manzi of Victoria, TX.
Muriel will be interred with military honors at the Tallahassee National Cemetery, with a service to be conducted there on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 10:00 AM, officiated by Reverend Ken Hamilton. The family is under the care of Beggs Funeral Home-Apalachee Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice or another .
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020