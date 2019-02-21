|
Murray Langston
Tallahassee - Murray Wilson Langston, 84, joined departed family and friends in his Lord's Heavenly Choir on Monday, February 11, 2019. He was born on October 30, 1934, in Medart, Wakulla County, FL to Roscoe William Langston and Mamie Lee (Durrance) Langston. To save his life from pneumonia he was given large doses of quinine which destroyed his hearing leaving him completely Deaf. After the death of his mother and subsequent life-threatening illness of his father, Sarah Cornelia "Sallie" (Whaley) Durrance, his Great Aunt, on the request of his father and concern that his deaf son would never have much of a life in Wakulla County, took and raised him as her foster son along with her four daughters. However, she intentionally did not adopt Murray --- always wanting him to remember his Langston family and name.
Murray graduated from the Florida School for Deaf and Blind, St Augustine. Having a talent for drawing, he took additional classes in drawing and draftsmanship eventually working 30 years as a Highway/Road Draftsman, for the Florida Department of Highway Safety. He worked on many of the state and county roads throughout Florida. He enjoyed traveling, often taking many trips around the U.S. in his car, stopping to see friends and relatives along the way. To indicate his safety/whereabouts during these trips, he would have collect calls made to Tallahassee family members. He also took many overseas trips with Lamar Hartsfield, Jr., with whom he was reared as a brother, to Egypt, Israel, Greece, Turkey, Spain, Morocco, Mexico, France, England, Germany, Austria, and Italy, often collecting and indicating driving routes on road maps.
Murray was a practicing Christian, who loved God and knew his Bible -- better than most of us! He was one of the "Charter Members" of "The Silent Department" (Deaf Ministry), of First Baptist Church, Tallahassee, serving faithfully for 45 years as secretary and other positions. After a minor stroke in December 2016, things became more difficult for him. Eventually he moved to Eden Springs Assisted Living/Nursing Home in Medart where he was loved and well cared for by staff and aides. The family wants very much to extend its grateful appreciation for the care and friendship provided by everyone during Murray's residence at Eden Springs. A fastidiously loyal FSU Seminole, Murray would routinely give any Gator fan the "Seminole Chop" just as a reminder! Even when his health began to diminish Murray would still smile and joke with staff and visitors.
He is survived by his two brothers Charles (Joanne), Bradenton and Glenn (Frances), Eustis, FL, and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Dale, Howard and Reese Langston, and sister Hazel. Arrangements for a Celebration of His Life are to be determined, but will be in the Chapel, First Baptist Church, Tallahassee, Florida. In lieu of flowers please celebrate Murray's love and dedication to the FBCTLH Deaf Ministry by sending donations in his memory to First Baptist Church, 108 West College Avenue, Tallahassee, FL 32301.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 21, 2019