Tallahassee - Myra Whittle Phillips, 94, passed away at Big Bend Hospice House on February 11, 2020. Born in Tampa, FL on April 27, 1925, Myra was the oldest daughter of Verda Mae(Carter) and Cecil Joseph Whittle. Myra attended Haines City HighSchool and during WWII she worked for the Federal Government at Dale Mabry Field in Tallahassee. After the base closed, Myra moved to Charleston, SC where she met and married Paul Phillips on July 31,1946. Myra and Paul had four children; Paula Jean, Michael Alan, Kay Elaine, and Jill Darlene. In 1959 the family relocated from North Carolina to Havana, FL. Myra retired from the State of Florida Department of Agriculture in 1989. Myra enjoyed many activities such as fishing, sewing, reading, and music. She especially enjoyed gardening and cooking. She and Paul generously shared home grown vegetables and beautiful flowers with family and friends. Myra treasured time spent with her family and sharing meals together. Myra was a talented seamstress and quilter. She loved nature and animals, being especially fond of her little dog Sadie. Myra was a long time member of Havana Baptist Church where, over the years she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. For the past 8 years Myra has resided at Woodmont Assisted Living where she made many wonderful friends. Myra is survived by her daughters Paula Spencer, Kay Posey (Paul), Jill Murphy (Tim) all of Tallahassee; grandchildren Cameron Cooper(Tanya), Ed Wood(Bryce), Kaleb Murphy, of Tallahassee; great-grandchildren Syvannah Kois(Gabe) of Dallas, TX; Gracye Wood, Campbell Wood, and Cooper Wood of Tallahassee; great-great-grandson Maverick Kois, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, her son Michael Alan, her sister Edwina Hauversburk, brothers Winston Whittle and Quentin Whittle. The family requests donations to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32308. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Faith Funeral Home Chapel with Dr Eric Erskine officiating. Interment will follow the service at Woodland Cemetery in Havana. The family will receive friends on Monday evening, February 17, 2020 from 6 till 8:00pm at the funeral Home. Faith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements (850-539-4300 or www.faithfuneralhome.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020