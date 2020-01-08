|
Myrtice Eleanor Peavy
Hosford - Myrtice Eleanor Peavy went to be with the Lord January 7, 2020 at her home in Telogia surrounded by her loved ones.
Myrtice was born March 23, 1932 to Claude E. and Lizzie L. Whitehead. Raised in Telogia on the family homestead, she attended Liberty County High School where she graduated a year early. Throughout her life she made her home in Philadelphia, PA., Tallahassee and Telogia. She had a successful career with General Electric and ultimately retired from the State of Florida Department of Agriculture.
Myrtice was married for 57 years to William "Bill" Peavy, until his death in 2008. They had one son, William Harold Peavy who resides in Los Angeles, California. She was a talented artist and enjoyed shopping for gifts for people she loved. She was an avid collector of rare and vintage dolls, she also loved bright colors, fresh vegetables and pizza. Above all, Myrtice loved her family, especially her son Harold, who could make her smile like no one else. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Myrtice is survived by her son Harold Peavy, one sister, Kay Follette Chester (James), one sister-in-law, Jeanette Peavy and a host of nieces, nephews and other loving family members.
The family will receive friends, Friday, January 10, 2020 at Good Hope Methodist Church, from 11:00 AM -12:00 PM, the funeral service will follow at 12:00 PM, with interment at the church cemetery. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-643-3636. www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Peavy family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020