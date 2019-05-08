Services
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Myrtice McDonald Poppell


Myrtice McDonald Poppell Obituary
Myrtice McDonald Poppell

Tallahassee - Myrtice McDonald Poppell, 91, of Tallahassee, passed away on Monday, May 06, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family.

A daughter of the late Daniel D. McDonald, Sr. and the late Evelyn Hartsfield McDonald, she was born in Tallahassee on October 5, 1927. Also preceding her in death is her husband of 62 years, Opal Gandy Poppell; and her siblings, Bryant McDonald, Hazel Skiver, Dot Skipper and Daniel D. "Danny" McDonald, Jr.

A 1948 graduate of Leon High School, she retired from the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles after more than twenty years. She loved her family, enjoyed traveling and was a member at Evangel Assembly of God Church.

Survivors include her children, Randy Poppell and Linda (Richard) Royster; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Bloodworth; grandchildren, Travis Poppell, Stacie (Lee) Boatwright, Michelle (Lance) Royster-Hart and Rick Royster (fiancé, Jennifer Sadberry); great-grandchildren, Elle Hart, Hayley Hart, Ridleigh Poppell, Cooper Royster, McKinley Boatwright and Kendall Sadberry. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Abbey Funeral Home with interment following at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:30 PM, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Abbey Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Hang Tough Foundation, www.hangtoughfoundation.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 8, 2019
