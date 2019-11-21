Services
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
700 Timberlane Road
Tallahassee, FL 32312
(850) 893-4177
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Nadine DeChene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nadine DeChene


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nadine DeChene Obituary
Nadine DeChene, age 79, passed away at home on November 19, 2019 with her husband at her side. She was born on October 14, 1940 in Hicksville, Ohio to the late Enoch and Alice Slaughter. Her "mirror twin", Maxine, passed away several years ago. Nadine is survived by her husband, Richard DeChene; children, Darrin and Adam Bragg; grandchild, Margaret Louise Bragg; through marriage, 5 stepchildren; 13 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11am.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nadine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -