Nadine DeChene, age 79, passed away at home on November 19, 2019 with her husband at her side. She was born on October 14, 1940 in Hicksville, Ohio to the late Enoch and Alice Slaughter. Her "mirror twin", Maxine, passed away several years ago. Nadine is survived by her husband, Richard DeChene; children, Darrin and Adam Bragg; grandchild, Margaret Louise Bragg; through marriage, 5 stepchildren; 13 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11am.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019