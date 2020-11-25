1/1
Nan Morrow Stowell
1953 - 2020
Nan Morrow Stowell

Tallahassee - Nan Stowell (67) lost her earthly battle with pancreatic cancer on November 22, 2020 and entered the Kingdom of Heaven. Waiting to greet her were husband Doug Stowell, parents Bill and Gwen Morrow and her best friend Lorrie Corry. Left to mourn her are her children Will Oven (Samantha), Cindy Compton (Jamey) and Leanne Dickhute (Andrew); sisters Gwenn Thomas (Glenn) and Lynn Morrow; Nieces Lani Howell (Kendall) and Anna Lindner (Scott); Great Nephews and Niece Barrett Howell, Trenton Howell, and Savannah Lindner. Her much beloved grandchildren Chandler, Gwennie and Raney Oven, Emily Compton, Dean and Vivian Dickhute will miss her and cherish her memory forever.

Nan was born in Montgomery, Alabama and she credited her love of people (and her friendly and social nature) to growing up in a military family that moved frequently. Before the age of 18 Nan had lived in Montgomery, AL; Wiesbaden, Germany; El Paso, TX; Tampa, FL; San Bernardino, CA; and Honolulu, HI. With each move Nan looked so forward to developing new friendships. Nan graduated from Florida State University with an undergraduate degree in accounting and a master's degree in business administration. She was a member of Tri Delta sorority. Nan enjoyed her career as a certified public accountant and worked tirelessly with her husband Doug to start Destin Bank. This was all before she took on her most beloved role as "Nana"!

Nan's "senior years" were devoted to her family and church life. She participated in all aspects of her grandchildren's lives and was honored as Volunteer of the Year at DeSoto Trail Elementary School as well as serving in the library at Roberts Elementary School. She was a very active member of Killearn United Methodist Church where her energy was legendary. A few of the roles she held were: Chairwoman of Women's Ministries, Chair of Food Service for the Living Christmas Story, and mentor for the Mothers of Preschoolers program.

Nan loved the sun and spending time at Alligator Point Beach and in the mountains of North Carolina. She had a passion for card and board games and her untimely death cut short her newest loves of Bridge and Mahjong.

We all know that she walked with God. Her extensive number of friends will mourn her passing but be joyous she is with her Father. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in honor of Nan to Killearn United Methodist Church. Donations may be made via Text to Give

850-907-7122 (choose any designated fund), online at www.killearnumc.org/give , or mail to 2800 Shamrock Street South, Tallahassee, FL, 32309. A Memorial Service will be held at Killearn United Methodist Church (2800 Shamrock Street South, Tallahassee, Florida, 32309) on Wednesday, December 2nd at 2:30 pm. The service will also be available to be streamed online.

www.culleysmeadowwood.com






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
