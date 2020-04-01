|
Nancy Ann "Nurse Nancy" (Purcell) Andrews, 90, of Tallahassee died peacefully Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Big Bend Hospice House. She was a resident of Tallahassee for 65 years.
Born in Syracuse, NY, she graduated Binghamton City Hospital nursing school with two scholarships. Nancy moved to Florida to pursue her nursing career and met her husband, Edwin V. Andrews, Jr. She was ER head nurse at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital until Dr. E.E. Dussia, Sr., OB/GYN began his private practice and took Nancy as his nurse where she remained until she retired.
Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, Edwin V. Andrews, Jr., and 2 brothers, Edward and William Purcell.
She is survived by her sister, Margaret Purcell Harvey, 84, of Syracuse, NY; three children: daughter, Sue Ellen Andrews Knowles (Benny), and two sons, Thomas E Andrews (Laura) and William Whiteman Andrews; 6 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild.
Due to circumstances there will be no service, however, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family would like to express their gratitude to the caretakers at Centre Pointe and Hospice House.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020