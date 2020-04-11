Resources
Nancy Ann Gendler


1937 - 2020
Nancy Ann Gendler Obituary
Nancy Ann Gendler

Tallahassee - Nancy Ann Gendler, 82, of Tallahassee, passed away on March 31, 2020 at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

A native of Englewood, NJ, Nancy was born on June 13, 1937, to William and Minerva Simon. She married Albert M. Gendler of Austin, MN on February 2, 1958. They lived in Ontario, CA for many years and after Al's death, Nancy moved to Miami and then to Tallahassee in 1986.

Nancy loved her family, friends and pets she had through the years. She never turned down a trip to the beach or an opportunity to travel or entertain. She was a real lady, and was always gracious and enjoyed life to the fullest.

A private graveside service will be held at Oakland Cemetery in Tallahassee, where she will be interred beside her father. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308.

Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
