1/1
Nancy Digna Vine-Herring
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Digna Vine-Herring

Tallahassee - Nancy Digna Vine-Herring, 79, was called home to be with Our Lord on 19 August.

Nancy was born on August 6, 1941 to Ricardo and Ursula O'Fallon in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. In 1951, her family immigrated to Miami, Florida where she stayed till the early 1980s when she moved with her husband to Tallahassee, Florida. Here she opened a small home day care center that because of her love and dedication became a successful business, which she named 'A Child's Delight'. She met and married William Herring and was welcomed into his family. The day care was open until 2005 when she retired and moved to Pelham, Georgia where she enjoyed raising cattle, chickens, and goats at her D-Vine ranch. Never one to slow down, she enjoyed traveling and volunteering. She was the first woman to become President of the Calvary Lion's Club and enjoyed her role in pulling together large dinners for their Mule Day charity event.

She leaves as her legacy her son Michael Vine and daughter Michelle Groenveld, and son-in-law John Groenveld. Also, her cherished grand-daughter, Olivia Vine; and, grand-son John Michael Groenveld; sisters, Nora Cantwell and Diane O'Fallon; and brother-in-law Richard Brittingham. Along with many loving and devoted friends.

She is laid to rest at Culley's MeadowWood. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Calvary, GA Lion's Club or Good Shepherd church of Tallahassee, FL.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Tallahassee Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved