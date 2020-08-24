Nancy Digna Vine-HerringTallahassee - Nancy Digna Vine-Herring, 79, was called home to be with Our Lord on 19 August.Nancy was born on August 6, 1941 to Ricardo and Ursula O'Fallon in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. In 1951, her family immigrated to Miami, Florida where she stayed till the early 1980s when she moved with her husband to Tallahassee, Florida. Here she opened a small home day care center that because of her love and dedication became a successful business, which she named 'A Child's Delight'. She met and married William Herring and was welcomed into his family. The day care was open until 2005 when she retired and moved to Pelham, Georgia where she enjoyed raising cattle, chickens, and goats at her D-Vine ranch. Never one to slow down, she enjoyed traveling and volunteering. She was the first woman to become President of the Calvary Lion's Club and enjoyed her role in pulling together large dinners for their Mule Day charity event.She leaves as her legacy her son Michael Vine and daughter Michelle Groenveld, and son-in-law John Groenveld. Also, her cherished grand-daughter, Olivia Vine; and, grand-son John Michael Groenveld; sisters, Nora Cantwell and Diane O'Fallon; and brother-in-law Richard Brittingham. Along with many loving and devoted friends.She is laid to rest at Culley's MeadowWood. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Calvary, GA Lion's Club or Good Shepherd church of Tallahassee, FL.