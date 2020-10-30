Nancy Hiers Walker
Tallahassee - Nancy Hiers Walker, Tallahassee Fla. Nancy was born in Valdosta Ga. on March 6, 1945 to the late C.W. and Dorothy Clark Hiers. She spent her childhood in Madison County, Florida. and raised her family in Tallahassee. She passed away peacefully on October 26th surrounded by the warmth of her loved ones.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dale Walker, her son Doug (Jean) Walker and her daughter Michelle (John) Forehand. Her greatest joy was being "Mimi" to her two cherished grandchildren: Hayden and Kenna Forehand, her "Doodle-Bug" and "Punpkin-Pie." She was predeceased by her beloved son Charles Bryan Walker. Nancy is also survived by three siblings: Barbara (Nazir) Bhatti, Cleon, Jr. (Debbie) Hiers, and Rebecca (Thomas/deceased) Gibson, and a host of adored nieces and nephews and friends.
Nancy was the owner and operator of Hiers Vineyard in Madison Florida. She was an avid gardener and lover of native wildflowers and butterflies. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to Satchelslastresort.org
Beggs Funeral Home, Madison, is handling arrangements.