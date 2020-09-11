Nancy Jane (Bethe) Vergenz



Tallahassee - Nancy Jane (Bethe) Vergenz, 92, of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away on September 3, 2020, in Tallahassee. She was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 8, 1928 and married George Raymond Vergenz on February 9, 1952. They moved to Florida in 1960. She was a faithful member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Winter Park, Florida for 52 years from 1960 until 2012 when she moved to Greenville, Texas. In 2018 she moved to Tallahassee, Florida.



As a youth Nancy sang in the choir at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Milwaukee. She was a talented artist with particular achievement in drawing and watercolor painting. Nancy bowled in a league with her husband for many years. She loved being outside, and she and George took the family to the beach, the Florida springs, and the Florida Keys for vacations and day trips. She was an excellent swimmer and loved to snorkel and scuba dive. She loved to ride her bike up to the age of 68 and participated in several six-day, long-distance, Florida Bicycle Safaris with her sister, Mary Ellen, and a few of her children. She had a passion for nature. She was a member of the Central Florida Shell Club and loved cataloging and displaying an extensive shell collection. She collected, prepared, and fed her family wild, edible plants. She was a member of the Orchid Society and raised many orchids. She and George would stroll around the yard in the evenings at their home in Winter Park and admire the orchids, citrus trees, and flowers together. She helped her family by working at JCPenney. She was a skilled seamstress, sewing clothes for herself and her children as well as curtains for her home. She was spirited, independent, athletic, and intelligent. She loved unconditionally, was accepting of diversity, and found the best - and brought out the best - in people.



Nancy was predeceased by her husband, George Raymond Vergenz, her parents, Mae Jane (Mileski) Bethe and Arthur William Bethe, and her siblings, Richard Bethe, Carol (Bethe) Chaput, Lawrence Bethe, and Thomas Bethe. She is survived by her sister, Mary Ellen (Bethe) Schmidt, Milwaukee, WI. She is survived by her children, Kathryn Lee (Vergenz) Lum, Greenville, TX, Michael George Vergenz, Tallahassee, FL, Robert Allan Vergenz, Jacksonville, FL, Barbara Ann (Vergenz) Padgett, Roan Mountain, TN, Jennifer Jo (Vergenz) Maxwell, Greenville, TX, Cynthia Ellen Vergenz, San Antonio, TX, and Steven Mark Vergenz, Palm Bay, FL. Her grandchildren are Joshua Steven Lum and Sister Kira Juliane Lum, Bree Lavelle Thornton, Edie Catherine Thornton, Geri Denise Thornton, Tremayne Tyrone Walker, Denzel Lenard Jones, Danisha Kreshawn Holmes, Ira Salim Holmes, Peter Allan Vergenz, Gina Marie Vergenz, Steven Patrick Vergenz, Timothy Daniel Vergenz, Samuel Joseph Padgett, Rebecca Marie Padgett, David Arthur Maxwell, Jeremy William Maxwell, Brittany Jean (Maxwell) Hopkins, Jason Andrew (Maxwell) Maxtin, Kyle Nathaniel Wright and Samantha Marie (Wright) Johannesmeyer. Nancy is survived by 19 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.



Funeral services have been postponed due to COVID-19. Memorial donations may be made to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Winter Park, Florida.









