Nancy Jean Burkman
Tallahassee - Nancy Jean Burkman of Tallahassee, FL died September 30, 2019 after a long struggle with dementia. Born in Detroit, MI October 4, 1932 Nancy was one of seven children born to Orion and Nora Barron. Nancy grew up in Monroe, MI and graduated from Eastern Michigan University where she met Ernest "Buck" Burkman, Jr. True love developed quickly. The two married in Monroe in 1953 and remained happily together for 66 years.
Nancy taught elementary school before she and Buck started their family. They relocated to Tallahassee in 1960 when Buck accepted a faculty position at FSU.
When Buck's work at Florida State required more time than expected, Nancy took primary responsibility for raising their daughters. In addition to being a masterful wife and mother, Nancy led by example, teaching her children to be productive and service-focused. She enjoyed weekly bridge games with friends; serving on the Girl Scout Council board; dedicating twenty years as a Tallahassee Memorial Hospital Auxiliary volunteer; making phone calls for Lifeline to check on seniors; staying involved in all four children's school activities and so much more. She has been described as kind, feisty, loving and adorable Nancy.
The couple was hooked on travel throughout their marriage. Their initial trips were mostly domestic, tent-camping jaunts but soon expanded as Buck took on international projects. They visited more than 75 countries, and many off-beat locations including Antarctica, Mongolia, Tibet, and the Galapagos islands. Experiences included flying around the world; climbing an active New Zealand volcano; driving from Turkey across Syria, Lebanon and Jordan to Jerusalem; getting stuck in the North Polar Ice Cap; riding the Trans-Siberian Railroad from Moscow to Beijing; and enjoying numerous self-guided African safaris.
Nancy is survived by her loving family: husband Buck Burkman; daughters Laurie Marshall (David), Linda Charity, Jan Dobson (Bill), and Patty Lang (Chuck); grand-children Kimberly Marshall (Adam), David Marshall II, Michael and Nick Dobson, Charles Charity, Charlie, Collin and Jonathan Lang; and great-grandson Simon Wright.
In memory of Nancy and her compassionate kindness please consider a donation to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd, Tallahassee 32308.
The family will receive friends at the home of Chuck and Patty Lang, 708 Duparc Circle Sunday, Oct. 6 from 3-5 pm.
A private family internment will be held at a later date.
The family is being assisted by Skip Young of Young Fulford Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019