Nancy Lynn
Tallahassee - Nancy Jane Sigler Lynn, 89, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at her home in Westminster Oaks. She was born March 3, 1930, the oldest of four children, to Charles L. Sigler and Rose T. Wiesen, in Sharon, Pennsylvania. After graduating from high school, she began employment in her father's furniture store and then became employed with Southern Bell Telephone Company. At the age of 26, she and a friend boarded a bus and moved to Miami Beach, Florida - almost unheard of at that time! It was there that she met her love, Luther E. Lynn. They married and had three daughters. Upon their retirement, they relocated to Tallahassee, Florida, in 1995 and made many friends here.
Nancy was a feisty German lady who was known for speaking her mind. She loved the chance to play a slot machine in Vegas and was a regular player at Westminster Bingo; quite pleased when she had a winning card! Her favorite phrase was "See you later, Alligator" which her friends and staff often responded with "After while, Crocodile". Playing the signature song by Bill Haley and the Comets brought a smile to her lips in her last few days. Nancy loved to hear about the latest events in the lives of her children and grandchildren, as well as a good piece of chocolate! She was the best Mom and Grandmother ever.
She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Gerald J. Sigler, and her husband of 53 years, Luther. She is survived by her sisters Marcy Carney of Cleveland, Ohio, and Joan Parent of Dallas, Texas, as well as her daughters Julie Doherty (Jeff) of Tallahassee, Florida, Michelle Torbert (Tommy) of Homestead, Florida, and Karen Regan (Peter) of Dahlonega, Georgia. She also had 8 wonderful grandchildren who she adored: Chelsea Keener (Darren), Riley Doherty, Thomas Torbert (Ashley), Eric Torbert, David Torbert (Libby), Alex Torbert, Leslie Torbert, and Matthew Pendleton.
At her request, no services are planned. Her ashes will be spread off the coast of Florida, joining those of her husband, later this summer.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Westminster Oaks Parry Center, Home Instead, and Big Bend Hospice for their loving and excellent care. Donations to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Boulevard, Tallahassee, FL, 32308-5428, www.bigbendhospice.org would be appreciated.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 5, 2019