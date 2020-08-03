1/
Nancy V. Marchant
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy V. Marchant

Tallahassee - Nancy Vann Marchant, 84 of Tallahassee, FL passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL.

The graveside funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Concord Cemetery. ( Due to COVID 19 virus, please adhere to social distancing and kindly wear a mask.)

Mrs. Marchant was born at Walter Reed Hospital in Bethesda, MD on February 27, 1936 to the Late James R. Vann and the Late Thelma Wright Vann. She moved to Tallahassee in 1950 finishing high school at Leon High in Tallahassee. She married Edwin (Eddie) Marchant in 1960. She later retired from Public Employee Relation Commission (PERC) after a 42 years. She was a big FSU sports fan.

She is survived by her husband Edwin (Eddie) Marchant, Sr of 59 years. Her son Edwin (Willie) Marchant, Jr. (wife Elaine) her grandson Travis Marchant (wife Meghan) and a great grandchild M.L. Marchant. and a sister Marge Tatum.

Family request memorial donations to Big Bend Hospice in lieu of flowers. Faith






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Concord Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Tallahassee Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved