Nancy V. MarchantTallahassee - Nancy Vann Marchant, 84 of Tallahassee, FL passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL.The graveside funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Concord Cemetery. ( Due to COVID 19 virus, please adhere to social distancing and kindly wear a mask.)Mrs. Marchant was born at Walter Reed Hospital in Bethesda, MD on February 27, 1936 to the Late James R. Vann and the Late Thelma Wright Vann. She moved to Tallahassee in 1950 finishing high school at Leon High in Tallahassee. She married Edwin (Eddie) Marchant in 1960. She later retired from Public Employee Relation Commission (PERC) after a 42 years. She was a big FSU sports fan.She is survived by her husband Edwin (Eddie) Marchant, Sr of 59 years. Her son Edwin (Willie) Marchant, Jr. (wife Elaine) her grandson Travis Marchant (wife Meghan) and a great grandchild M.L. Marchant. and a sister Marge Tatum.Family request memorial donations to Big Bend Hospice in lieu of flowers. Faith