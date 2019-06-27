|
Naomi Jean West
Tallahassee - Naomi Jean Montzingo West, of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away and went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 23, 2019 at the age of 89 years old.
Mrs. West was born in Albion, Nebraska, on December 3, 1929, the third of four children born to the Rev. and Mrs. Lloyd J. Montzingo. Her family later moved to Binghamton, New York, where Naomi met and married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) W. West, in 1949. She received her nursing degree from Harpur College, graduating first in her class, in 1960. She worked as a Registered Nurse until retiring in 1993, but always gave her family priority over her career.
After enjoying several vacations in the warm weather of Florida, in 1968 the Wests decided to move the family from Binghamton to Plantation, Florida, and in 1974 they relocated to Tallahassee. Although she continued to work part time at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and Apalachee Center for Human Services until her retirement, nothing gave Naomi more pleasure than serving and caring for her husband, five children, and grandchildren.
Naomi was also a longtime active member, along with her husband, in the Presbyterian Church. They were Charter Members of Fellowship Presbyterian Church, and most recently attended Wildwood Presbyterian Church, where she encouraged and discipled other women and countless others through premarital sessions and life groups.
Naomi is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, Bob West, and her children Michael (Debbie) of Tallahassee, Robert Jr. (Debbi) of Fabius, NY, Sue Bladek (Tim) of Silver Spring, Maryland, Scott (Laurie) of Orlando, and Sally West of Tallahassee. She is also survived by her brother John D. Montzingo of Madison, Wisconsin, and by 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
A Celebration of Life service will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home on 700 Timberlane Rd. Tallahassee, FL 32312, with Rev. Bob Evans officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Source of Light Ministries International, 1011 Mission Rd., Madison, GA 30650, Attn: Manuel and Ruth Lopez
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 27, 2019