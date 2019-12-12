|
Napoleon Broward Raker, Jr.
Tallahassee - Napoleon Broward Raker, Jr., of Tallahassee, FL passed away peacefully with family by his side on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the age of 77. Broward was born in Tallahassee, FL on January 2, 1942 to Napoleon Broward Raker, Sr. and Elvie Marzette Ross Raker.
Broward worked in the appliance and HVAC industries and as a maintenance technician for a property management company in Tallahassee. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed spending time outdoors. From September to April, he spent most of his time in the woods; from May to August, he spent most of his time on the water. Broward competed in archery tournaments and was a member of the Tallahassee Bowhunters Association. He enjoyed horseback riding and was a member of the Southern Trail Riders Association. His other hobbies included collecting stamps and gardening.
Broward was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children - Randa (Butch) Roach of Tallahassee, Angie Stahl of Crawfordville, Gigi Raker and Bo (Amy) Raker of Tallahassee; brothers - Robert (Lindia) Raker of Tallahassee and Roy (Darlene) Raker of Havana; sister - Elizabeth (Fred) Sharpton of Milton; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, December 15, at 3:00 p.m. at the Crawfordville Cemetery, 2984 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville, FL with Reverend Bobby Steele presiding.
Arrangements will be handled by Beggs Funeral Homes, 3322 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL 32311. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Broward to Big Bend Hospice Inc., 1723 Mahan Center Boulevard, Tallahassee, FL 32308.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019