1930 - 2020
Tallahassee - Natalie S. Forman, 89, of Tallahassee, passed away on January 6, 2020 at the Margaret Dozier Hospice House in Tallahassee.

Natalie was born and raised in Atlantic City, NJ. She received her Bachelor's degree from Temple University. As a child, she was a gifted dancer winning acrobatic and jitterbug contests and danced in shows on the Steel Pier in Atlantic City. She was voted "best legs" in her high school senior class.

Natalie was introduced to her husband by her best friend and remained happily married for the next 50 years. They had three sons and raised them in Philadelphia, PA. She and her husband moved to Florida in 1974 living first in Cape Coral and ultimately in Tallahassee.

In her later years she enjoyed bridge and came to love her bridge family.

Survivors include two sons, Dr. Roy Forman (Paula) of Tallahassee; Scott Forman (Ruth) of Eugene, OR; three grandchildren, Laine (Brendan) of Oakland, CA; Kaitlin (Michael) of Denver, CO; and Benjamin of Eugene, OR; and two great grandchildren, Paul Bennet of Denver, CO and Bina Madrone of Oakland, CA.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Irwin Forman and one son, Marc Forman.

There will be an open house at the home of Dr. Roy Forman on Saturday, January 11th from 4-8pm. Lifesong (lifesongfunerals.com or 850/627-1111) is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
