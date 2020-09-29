Natalie HerndonTallahassee - Natalie L. Herndon, age 35, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her home in Tallahassee, Florida. She was born on July 1, 1985 in Miami, Florida to expectant parents, Debra Ann Herndon and John Edward Herndon, Jr. Born with, and later developing, challenging medical conditions, she was able to break the mold and thrive in every way, shape and form possible. She was a true lover of family, friends, food and furry felines. She also was an individual who cared more about those around her than herself and was the epitome of selflessness. She is survived by her father, Ed Herndon, mother, Debra Herndon, older sister Lauren Herndon and younger sister, Amy Herndon. She is also survived by her maternal grandmother, Shirley E. Wiser; two aunts, Donnell Allen and Mary Wiser; an uncle, Thomas Wiser; two cousins, Christopher T Wiser and Samantha R. Wiser; stepmother, Carol Herndon and step sister Leslie Ganson. Family, friends and others whose lives Natalie gracefully touched are invited to a service of remembrance on Sunday, October 4th, 2020 at Culley's Meadowwood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, Florida commencing at 3:00 PM to reminisce, grieve and celebrate the light and love that she continuously brought to her world and to those around her.You can join the live stream of Natalie's service on Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home and Memorial Park Facebook page.