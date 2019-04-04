|
Quincy - Nateena Delores Washington Jones, 83 of Quincy, died on Friday, March 29 in Havana. She was a member of First Elizabeth M.B. Church of Quincy where her service will be 11 AM Saturday, April 6 with interment in the Sunnyvale Cemetery. Viewing will be from 5 PM to 7 PM, Friday, April 5 at Bradwell Mortuary. She is survived by her husband, James Jones Sr. of Quincy; sons, James Jones Jr. (Gwendolyn) and Lamont Jones (De Iedre), both of Quincy; daughter, Janice Horne (Jimmie) of Havana; sisters, Diane Washington and Juliet Dudley, both of Quincy and brother, Robert Washington of Quincy. She is also survived by10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 4, 2019