Services
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy P.O. Box 2007
Quincy, FL 32353
(850) 627-3700
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy P.O. Box 2007
Quincy, FL 32353
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
First Elizabeth M.B. Church of Quincy
Resources
More Obituaries for Nateena Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nateena Delores Washington Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nateena Delores Washington Jones Obituary
Quincy - Nateena Delores Washington Jones, 83 of Quincy, died on Friday, March 29 in Havana. She was a member of First Elizabeth M.B. Church of Quincy where her service will be 11 AM Saturday, April 6 with interment in the Sunnyvale Cemetery. Viewing will be from 5 PM to 7 PM, Friday, April 5 at Bradwell Mortuary. She is survived by her husband, James Jones Sr. of Quincy; sons, James Jones Jr. (Gwendolyn) and Lamont Jones (De Iedre), both of Quincy; daughter, Janice Horne (Jimmie) of Havana; sisters, Diane Washington and Juliet Dudley, both of Quincy and brother, Robert Washington of Quincy. She is also survived by10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now