Nathan A. Hurst, 42, of Tallahassee, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020, after battling locked-in syndrome for over 3 years.
He was married to his wife, Carol, for almost 18 years, but they were together almost 21 years. Nathan was the most loving husband and devoted father. As a skilled woodworker, he worked on many projects, in addition to home improvement and car repair. Nathan enjoyed traveling with his family, helping family & friends, & reading. He was active in his son's scouting and a frequent blood donor. A graduate of Florida State University, Nathan worked as a programmer.
Nathan was preceded in death by his brother, Joel Hurst and his stepsister, Lara Wiedenfeld. He is survived by his wife, Carol, and their son, Branson; in-laws, Lowell & Jane Parrish; brother in-law, Jim Parrish; step-sister, Melinda Williams; father and step-mother, Gerald and Pam Hurst; mother and step-father, Ed and Linda Hudson.
Custom services honoring the life of Nathan will be Saturday, May 30, 2020, 2:00pm, at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 1737 Riggins Road. Due to we will be housing 50% capacity and for all others we are offering a drive in service and also live streaming at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, Riggins Road Facebook page.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 22 to May 24, 2020