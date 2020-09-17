1/1
Nathan Cleveland Jr.
Nathan Cleveland, Jr

Tallahassee - Nathan Cleveland, Jr. 84 of Tallahassee passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 due to Medical Complications.

Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11 AM Southside Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 we are requesting everyone to please wear a mask and practice Social Distancing. There will not be a wake or repast.

He was a faithful member of Living Water Ministries.

He is survived by his devoted wife,

Leola M. Cleveland, One son Dionne (Regina) Cleveland, Detroit, Michigan. Two daughters, Reverends Sandra (William) Austin, Milford, DE and Pastors Shanza Renee (Terry) Gainer, Hampton, GA, special nieces Diane Morris and YaStacy Morris, Albany, GA, 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
