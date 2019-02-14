|
|
Nathaniel Alexander McPherson, Sr. (Mr. Mac/Bo), 90, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 7, 2019.
Nathaniel was born July 27, 1928 in Tallahassee, Florida to the late Hue and Margaret McPherson. A retired veteran of both the United States Air Force and Navy, he served with distinction and honor during the Korean War from 1952 to 1977. His love of flying led him to own three planes during his lifetime with the last being a Piper Tripacer four seater. Following his military service he used his artistic talent to teach Art to students at Rickards High School and Nims Middle School.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Celester Keys McPherson, and their two sons, Nathaniel Alexander McPherson, Jr. and Darryl Woodson McPherson.
Visitation will be held at 6pm Friday, February 15, 2019 at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, Florida 32312. Funeral Services will begin at 11am Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Bethel AME Church 501 W. Orange Avenue, Tallahassee, Florida 32310. Burial with Military Honors will follow the service at MeadowWood Memorial Park.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 14, 2019