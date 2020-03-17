|
|
Reverend Nathaniel Bradley
Monticello, FL - Reverend Nathaniel "Luck" Bradley, 74, of Monticello passed on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Thomasville, GA. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Elizabeth Dills M.B. Church, with burial in New Zion Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 4-6:30 p.m. Friday at Memorial M.B. Church. He had been an associate minister at Elizabeth. A Monticello native and well-known farmer, "Luck" was known for his pork and deer sausage. Cherishing precious memories are his wife, Alfreda "Freda" Garmon Bradley; daughter, Kechia Bradley; sons: Nathaniel Jr., Kimothy, Stanley and Brandon Bradley; step-daughter, Janise Black; several grandchildren; sisters; Geneva McElvin, Zara (Willie) Thomas and Martha Lamar (John) Odom; brothers, Arthur Bradley, Jr. and Jacob (Gloria) Bradley; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020