Nathaniel Brown

Nathaniel BrownGainesville, FL - Nathaniel Kendrick Brown, 51, of Gainesville tragically passed on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A Tallahassee native and Rickards High graduate, Mr. Brown had been a longtime employee of Albertson's before starting his own janitorial-maintenance business in Gainesville. Survivors include his wife, Dr. Norma Charles; children: Nathaniel II, Avery, Larissa and Natalie Brown; mother, Mrs. Rutha Mae Brown; siblings: Reshawonder and Margietta Brown, Conchita (Herman) Yant, Sharon Gilliam, Eddie B., Terry and Rickie (Danielle) Brown; and numerous other relatives and friends.