Nathaniel CharlestonTallahassee - Nathaniel Charleston, a Montford Point Marine of the Second Casual Company in the United States Marine Corps, a Retiree from Florida State University after 30 years of service and a lifelong member of Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, entered into eternal rest on October 19, 2020 after 94 years of life. He was born November 10, 1925 to Benton and Beatrice Charleston. He was married to Alberta S. Charleston for 57 years before she preceded him in eternal rest. His eldest son and daughter, Nathaniel Charleston, Jr. and Victoria S. Williams, also preceded him in death.He is survived by his children, Angie M. Sloan, Cortez L. Charleston (Mary) and Terry L. Charleston (Jacqueline), 10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren and a host of close friends and relatives.The viewing will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Strong and Jones Funeral Home, 629 West Brevard St., Tallahassee, FL 32304 from 9am to 6pm.Funeral Service will be held 11 AM Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Strong and Jones Chapel with burial at Tallahassee Memory Gardens.