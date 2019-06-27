Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Casa Bianca M.B. Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Bethel AME Church
Monticello, FL
Nathaniel Gallon, Sr.

Monticello, FL - Nathaniel "Nat" Gallon, Sr., 85, passed at home on Friday, June 21, 2019. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Bethel AME Church, Monticello, with burial in Tallahassee National Cemetery at 12 noon Monday, July 1. Viewing-visitation is 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Casa Bianca M.B. Church. Mr. Gallon was a U.S. Army veteran, retired sales representative for C&W Food, Inc. (formerly Sysco) and a member of Brown Philadelphia AME Church. Cherishing precious memories are his devoted wife, Tracy Jones Gallon; children: Lisa (Lavon) Williams, Gladys Vangate, Cynthia (Douglas) Lucas, Leatha (James) Burke, Letitia Crumity, Nathaniel Jr. (Giezelle), Norman, Donnell and Antonio (Demetris) Gallon, Deldrick, Montrell, Treco and Charlotte Bellamy; several grand and great-grandchildren; siblings, Dennis, Eddie (Etta Mae), James, Archie (Wynell), Washington (Bessie), Elizabeth G. McGhee, Dorothy G. Lyons and Emma G. Collins; father-and-mother-in-law, Samuel and Eliza Jones; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 27, 2019
